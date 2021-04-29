TVA CEO: US needs tech advances to reach carbon goals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The head of America’s largest public utility says they’re on track to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by the year 2035. That’s short of President Joe Biden’s goal of a carbon pollution free power sector by that date. Tennessee Valley Authority President and CEO Jeff Lyash made the remarks during an online event hosted by the Atlantic Council on Wednesday. Lyash says that to reach the 100% reduction goal, the utility will need technological advances in energy storage, carbon capture and small modular nuclear reactors.