‘Congress should act,’ Biden tells lawmakers near and far

WASHINGTON (AP) — The roar of applause that typically greets a new president entering the House chamber softened to just a few hundred hands clapping as Joe Biden arrived to deliver his first joint address to Congress. There were strict coronavirus restrictions and tight security at the Capitol on Wednesday. Members of Congress were spaced out to just a few to each row, some filling the visitor galleries because no guests were invited. Still, Biden focused on the House and Senate lawmakers who will make or break the new administration’s ambitious agenda to rebuild America, telling them over and over again that “Congress should act.”