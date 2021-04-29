Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
A=
Region 1 Co-final=
Cameron 59, Tyler Consolidated 44
Clay-Battelle 73, Madonna 51
Region 2 Co-final=
Pendleton County 69, East Hardy 28
Tucker County 53, Tygarts Valley 36
Region 3 Co-final=
Greenbrier West 64, James Monroe 57
Webster County 82, Greater Beckley Christian 81, OT
Region 4 Co-final=
Man 64, Wahama 51
Tug Valley def. Gilmer County, forfeit
AAAA=
Region 1 Co-final=
Morgantown 83, Buckhannon-Upshur 58
University 58, Wheeling Park 55
Region 2 Co-final=
Jefferson 61, Hedgesville 45
Martinsburg 53, Musselman 51
Region 3 Co-final=
George Washington 73, Greenbrier East 58
Woodrow Wilson 49, South Charleston 43
Region 4 Co-final=
Cabell Midland 65, Hurricane 52
Huntington 76, St. Albans 48
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
State Tournament=
AA=
Quarterfinals=
Petersburg 49, Charleston Catholic 46
Wyoming East 60, Mingo Central 32
AAA=
Quarterfinals=
Fairmont Senior 56, Lewis County 29
Logan 61, PikeView 30
Nitro 63, Midland Trail 28
North Marion 80, Hampshire 47
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/