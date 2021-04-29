Skip to Content

Wednesday’s Scores

12:49 am West Virginia sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

A=

Region 1 Co-final=

Cameron 59, Tyler Consolidated 44

Clay-Battelle 73, Madonna 51

Region 2 Co-final=

Pendleton County 69, East Hardy 28

Tucker County 53, Tygarts Valley 36

Region 3 Co-final=

Greenbrier West 64, James Monroe 57

Webster County 82, Greater Beckley Christian 81, OT

Region 4 Co-final=

Man 64, Wahama 51

Tug Valley def. Gilmer County, forfeit

AAAA=

Region 1 Co-final=

Morgantown 83, Buckhannon-Upshur 58

University 58, Wheeling Park 55

Region 2 Co-final=

Jefferson 61, Hedgesville 45

Martinsburg 53, Musselman 51

Region 3 Co-final=

George Washington 73, Greenbrier East 58

Woodrow Wilson 49, South Charleston 43

Region 4 Co-final=

Cabell Midland 65, Hurricane 52

Huntington 76, St. Albans 48

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

State Tournament=

AA=

Quarterfinals=

Petersburg 49, Charleston Catholic 46

Wyoming East 60, Mingo Central 32

AAA=

Quarterfinals=

Fairmont Senior 56, Lewis County 29

Logan 61, PikeView 30

Nitro 63, Midland Trail 28

North Marion 80, Hampshire 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

