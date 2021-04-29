Wind Advisory from FRI 6:00 AM EDT until FRI 6:00 PM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA
Mercer County
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…From the Virginia and North Carolina foothills west into
the mountains, including southeast West Virginia.
* WHEN…From 6 AM to 6 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&