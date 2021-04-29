Wind Advisory from FRI 6:00 AM EDT until FRI 6:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Monroe County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM EDT FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…From the Virginia and North Carolina foothills west into

the mountains, including southeast West Virginia.

* WHEN…From 6 AM to 6 PM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&