WVa legalizes to-go and curbside pickup options for alcoholic beverages

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Governor Jim Justice signed House Bill 2025 into law, making to-go and curbside pickup options for sealed alcohol legal in West Virginia.

Under this new law, liquor, wine and beer licensees will have more options for serving their guests.

Curbside in-person or in-vehicle pickup will be legal for sealed beer, beer growlers, wine, wine growlers and craft cocktail growlers.

Sealed liquor drinks in craft cocktail growlers will be legal to order to go with a meal. However, no one who has already consumed alcohol in the establishment can purchase a to-go drink with a meal.

Private clubs will be eligible for a COVID-19 fee reduction. There will also be a reduced tax on hard cider.

Establishments will have to apply for licenses to serve these new offerings. For application information, click here.