40th annual WVa quilt and wall hangings show opens May 28

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Quilts and Wall Hangings Juried Exhibition opens its 40th annual show next month. The free exhibition opens May 28 and continues through Sept. 23. The West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History is accepting entries until 4 p.m. Monday. They can be mailed or hand delivered to Cailin Howe at the Culture Center. Items that are handmade or machine made by West Virginia residents are eligible for the exhibition, but hand-quilted entries will be given special consideration. Each person may submit one quilt and one wall hanging with a nonrefundable fee of $20 per entry. Entries shown previously in the exhibition aren’t eligible.