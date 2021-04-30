Activist says he flew 500K leaflets across Koreas’ border

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean activist says he launched 500,000 propaganda leaflets by balloon into North Korea in defiance of a new law that criminalizes such actions. If confirmed, it would be the first violation of the law that carries punishment of up to three years in prison. The law has invited criticism South Korea is sacrificing freedom of expression to improve ties with North Korea. Police couldn’t immediately confirm the launches. The activist said the 10 balloons he sent this week carried leaflets criticizing Kim Jong Un’s government and 5,000 dollar bills. Last year, Kim’s powerful sister, Kim Yo Jong, furiously demanded South Korea ban the leafleting and called such activists “human scum” and “mongrel dogs.”