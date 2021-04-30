Arizona elections chief criticizes policies used in recount

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s elections chief has raised serious issues with documents released under court order involving a recount of votes in the November election in Maricopa County. Bo Dul said the policies used in the audit pushed by state Senate Republicans seemed haphazard, lacked specifics and left much room for interpretation — something that’s never allowed in ballot counts. Meanwhile, auditors on Friday kicked out a pool reporter allowed in the recount room because he tweeted a photo of a former Republican lawmaker who was counting ballots, backs former President Donald Trump and was at the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection. Republicans say they need the audit to craft election law reforms.