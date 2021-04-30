Bluefield’s entrepreneur bootcamp helps create local restaurant

BLUEFIELD, W.v. (WVVA) -- C.J. Drake has always wanted to have his own restaurant.

"It's just been a passion of mine to not only own a restaurant, but to be invested in the community, in the local community," said C.J. Drake, owner of Drake's Place.

One year ago, the former Chick-Fil-A general manager started acting on that dream. He soon realized the restaurant path isn't a clear one.

"I had some previous knowledge before running a restaurant and everything," said Drake. "But when you transition to owner, that's a completely different venture."

That's where Bluefield's satellite program of 'My Own Business Institute', MyBluefield's Entrepreneurial Bootcamp and Business Expansion Program, came into play.

Drake is now opening Drake's Place.

"The Bluefield Economic Center really helped connect the dots with the 'my own business institute," said Drake. "It gave specific classes on my taxes and the payroll side of things. It really gave me a better and more complete picture of the reality of being an owner."

The free, self- paced program is geared towards supporting and educating start-up businesses, offering classes catered towards the skill sets an entrepreneur needs.

"The goal is help them be prepared so that when they'e open for business, they're not one of the businesses that fail, they have a chance to succeed," said Jim Spencer, the executive director of Bluefield's Economic Development Authority.

Classes are easily accessible, send an email to mybluefield.org, requesting a submission form. A link to submit an application for classes will then be sent to you.



Bluefield says this program isn't just for Bluefield residents, it's for any local entrepreneurs ready to start a new career.

"One of the national averages is that 75% of small businesses fail within the first couple years," said Spencer. "I think a lot of that can be avoided, certain businesses will fail, but I think a lot of that can be avoided through education."

There will also be future classes available in May.

5/5/2021 - Office Hours: Digital Etiquette

It's really hard to tell the tone of someone's "voice" when it's digital -- whether that's texting, social media, emails, or sharing on the internet. We will discuss effective ways to communicate and advertise to your customers and potential clients that won't come off the wrong way -- even if you meant it with warm regards. "NO ONE LIKES BEING YELLED AT ON THE INTERNET!!"

Register here: https://bit.ly/bedadigialetiquette

5/12/2021 - Office Hours: Customer Service the Chick-fil-A Way

It's time to perfect your & your team's customer service skills because customer service can make or break a customer experience. More often than not, customer service is the difference between a customer picking you over your competition. Customer service is also what determines if your customer will be a repeat customer. Even if you think your customer service is top-notch, you can still be overbearing! Caleb Peters (Owner/Operator) and Erika O'Bryan (Marketing Director) of Chick-fil-A Mercer Mall are going to share some great customer service tips.

Register here: https://bit.ly/CFAcustomerservice