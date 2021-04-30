Culture venues in Belgium defy ban, reopen illegally

BRUSSELS (AP) — Dozens of cinemas, theaters and culture venues in Belgium are defying government orders and reopening their doors to protest the country’s ongoing shutdown of cultural activities. Out of work for more than six months, owners united within the Still Standing For Culture collective said the current ban on indoor cultural events is proof of “an unacceptable inequality of treatment” amid the health crisis. Despite their decision to reopen illegally, the venues involved in the collective action will keep receiving aid subsidies, but they could be fined by police if they disobey the rules.