Cumberland Plateau Health District takes COVID-19 vaccine efforts mobile

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Cumberland Plateau Health District, which serves Tazewell County, is taking its COVID-19 vaccination efforts mobile. The district will be administering vaccines all across Southwest Virginia, and it's doing it out of an RV. Sixteen clinics have already been scheduled.

May 3, 1:30p – 3:30p; Fox Meadows Apartments, Lebanon, VA

May 4, 10a – 2p; Belfast/Rosedale FD, Belfast, VA

May 6, 11a – 2p; Town of Clinchco, Old Elementary School

May 7, 9a – 12p; Indian Princess, Pocahontas, VA

May 7; 1p-3p; Graham Manor Apartments, Bluefield, VA

May 10, 10a-2p; Dante Post Office Parking Lot, Dante, VA

May 13, 1:30p-3:30p; Centennial Heights Apartments, Haysi, VA

May 14, 9:30a-12p; Fairfax Court, Richlands, VA

May 17, 10a-2:30p; Honaker Library, Honaker, VA

May 19, 9:30a-12p; Town Square Apartments, Honaker, VA

May 19, 1:30p-3:30p; Riverview Terrace Apartments, Cleveland, VA

May 21, 11a-2p; Twin Valley High School Lower End Parking Lot, Pilgrim’s Knob, VA

May 24, 10a-2:30p; Castlewood Fairgrounds, Castlewood, VA

May 25, 10a-2p; Russell Prater Elementary School, Vansant, VA

May 27, 11a-2p; Hurley Athletic Center, Hurley, VA

May 28, 10a-2p; William Harris Park, Council, VA