Derek Chauvin, 3 other former officers soon to face federal civil rights violations

(CNN) — Derek Chauvin and three other former police officers will soon be facing federal civil rights violations, according to Minneapolis media.

Based on local reports, the Department of Justice intends to prosecute all four former officers in connection with George Floyd’s death.

The Minneapolis Star-Tribune and KSTP-TV says the DOJ intends to ask a grand jury to indict Chauvin, J. Alexander Keung, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao.

Chauvin is scheduled to be sentenced in June for second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The other three former Minneapolis police officers face trial in August, for aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second degree manslaughter in George Floyd’s death.

Chauvin may face additional civil rights violations for the violent arrest of a 14-year-old in 2017.

The DOJ and attorneys for all four former police officers have declined to discuss the local news reports about the civil rights charges.