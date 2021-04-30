Determined volunteers still search for capsized ship missing

COCODRIE, La. (AP) — A team of volunteers is still searching for survivors of a platform ship that capsized in the Gulf of Mexico. Nineteen people were on the Seacor Power when it flipped over in hurricane-force winds on April 13. Six were rescued, six bodies were recovered and seven people remain missing. Volunteers have been gathering daily on the Louisiana coast, heading out in planes and boats to look for any sign of them. Scott Daspit has been looking for his son Dylan, often wading through chest-high water. He said if their efforts can help find one person, it’s worth it.