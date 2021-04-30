Farley, Darrisaw selected back-to-back in first round of NFL Draft

(WVVA) - A pair of Virginia Tech Hokies have landed with new teams after the first night of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Defensive back Caleb Farley went No. 22 overall to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. Farley sat out the entire 2020 season due to COVID-19, but impressed as a redshirt sophomore in 2019.

He led the ACC with 16 passes defended and swallowed up four interceptions, as well.

With the very next pick, the Minnesota Vikings scooped up Virginia Tech offensive tackle, Christian Darrisaw. The junior started nine games for the Hokies at left tackle in 2020.

He earned an First Team All-ACC accolade for his work this past fall, helping the offense rush for nearly 3,000 total yards.

This is the second time in the last four years that two Hokies have gone in the first round of the NFL Draft.