France: National homage for police official stabbed at work

PARIS (AP) — France is holding a national ceremony to honor a police official who was stabbed to death inside her police station. Authorities say it was an Islamic extremist attack. Prime Minister Jean Castex is leading Friday’s ceremony in the quiet town of Rambouillet, southwest of Paris, where the police official was killed a week ago. The suspected assailant was shot and killed by police. It was the latest of multiple attacks in recent years targeting French police. The national anti-terrorism prosecutor’s office took over the investigation of the April 23 attack but has released limited information about the attacker’s possible extremist links.