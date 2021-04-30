Freeze Warning from SAT 12:00 AM EDT until SAT 9:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Southeast Pocahontas County

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT

SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 32 expected.

* WHERE…Southeast Webster and Southeast Pocahontas Counties.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&