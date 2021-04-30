Freeze Warning from SAT 12:00 AM EDT until SAT 9:00 AM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
Northwest Pocahontas County
…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT SATURDAY…
…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL SATURDAY
MORNING…
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 29 expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25
mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Northwest Pocahontas, Northwest Randolph and Southeast
Randolph Counties.
* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
EDT Saturday. For the Wind Advisory, until 1 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&