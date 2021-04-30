Freeze Warning from SAT 12:00 AM EDT until SAT 9:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Northwest Pocahontas County

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT SATURDAY…

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT UNTIL SATURDAY

MORNING…

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low

as 29 expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25

mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Northwest Pocahontas, Northwest Randolph and Southeast

Randolph Counties.

* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM

EDT Saturday. For the Wind Advisory, until 1 AM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive

vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

