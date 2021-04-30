Freeze Watch from SAT 12:00 AM EDT until SAT 9:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Southeast Pocahontas County

…FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

SATURDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 33 possible.

* WHERE…Southeast Pocahontas and Southeast Webster Counties.

* WHEN…From late tonight through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&