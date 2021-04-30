Freeze Watch from SAT 12:00 AM EDT until SAT 9:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Northwest Pocahontas County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM EDT

SATURDAY…

…FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH

SATURDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-

freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible.

* WHERE…Northwest Pocahontas, Northwest Randolph and Southeast

Randolph Counties.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 1 AM

EDT Saturday. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through

Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

