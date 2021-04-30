Freeze Watch from SAT 12:00 AM EDT until SAT 9:00 AM EDT

Freeze Watch from SAT 12:00 AM EDT until SAT 9:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
Northwest Pocahontas County
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM EDT
SATURDAY…
…FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING…
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 45 mph expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-
freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible.
* WHERE…Northwest Pocahontas, Northwest Randolph and Southeast
Randolph Counties.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 8 AM this morning to 1 AM
EDT Saturday. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through
Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
