Frost Advisory from SAT 2:00 AM EDT until SAT 9:00 AM EDT

1:04 pm Weather AlertsWx Alert - Boone

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Boone County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia,
northeast Kentucky and central, northeast, northern, southeast,
southern and western West Virginia.

* WHEN…From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

