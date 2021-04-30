Gayle Manchin, wife of senator, to co-chair commission

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The U.S. Senate has confirmed Gayle Manchin to be the co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission. She is an educator and former West Virginia official married to Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin. Biden nominated Manchin to the post in the federal-state partnership that promotes economic development across West Virginia and parts of 12 other states in Appalachia. Sen. Manchin said he was pleased his wife was confirmed for the position. Manchin is a former West Virginia secretary of education and was once president of the state’s board of education. She was first lady of West Virginia when Joe Manchin served as governor from 2005 to 2010.