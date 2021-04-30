Giuliani probe includes look at move to oust ambassador

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal authorities investigating Rudy Giuliani are seeking information related to a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who was ousted from her job two years ago on orders of then-President Donald Trump. Robert Costello, a lawyer for Trump, confirmed via text message that a search warrant served this week on Giuliani made reference to Marie Yovanovitch. She was a central player in the first impeachment case against Trump and detailed a smear campaign by Giuliani and other Trump allies that preceded her 2019 removal from the job. Giulaini has denied wrongdoing.