In Uganda, remote islands test delivery of COVID-19 vaccines

KABALE, Uganda (AP) — Remote islands in Uganda have tested the efforts of health officials delivering COVID-19 vaccine doses as global efforts to access hard-to-reach areas continue. Lake Bunyonyi, Africa’s second deepest lake, in western Uganda has an area dotted with islands that are home to some 2,500 people. The pandemic has complicated life for island residents who rely on tourism as a major source of income. Due to the area’s remoteness, many residents had not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19. But vaccine hesitancy among some people remains a hurdle on top of the logistical ones.