Kansas House member arrested after incident at local school

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas House member was arrested for possible misdemeanor battery in what authorities say was an incident involving a student while he was substitute teaching at a public school in his hometown. Republican Rep. Mark Samsel was booked Thursday into the local county jail and released on $1,000 bond. His arrest came after a student reported an incident Wednesday at school in his hometown of Wellsville, a town of about 1,700 people some 55 miles southwest of Kansas City. The 36-year-old Samsel has yet to be formally charged with a crime but has a first appearance scheduled for May 19 in district court. Samsel did not answer a phone call Friday afternoon.