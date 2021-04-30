Lady Warriors speed up Petersburg, punch ticket to Class AA championship

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Lady Vikings of Petersburg led Wyoming East after one quarter of play, 15-13.

It looked as if the tight contest might continue until the final buzzer, but the Lady Warriors closed the first half on a 14-3 run and ran away with a Class AA semifinal victory, 75-44.

Wyoming East turned in another stellar defensive performance, forcing Petersburg into 32 turnovers and swiping 20 steals.

"They force you to play a little quicker than you want, and before you know it it's a 6-0 or 8-0 run and what was a six or eight-point game is now 14 or 16," Petersburg head coach Jon Webster said.

The Lady Warriors also converted on offense, shooting 52.6 percent from the floor in the win.

Four players finished in double figures including Abby Russell (18 points), Skylar Davidson (17 points), Madison Clark (15 points) and Daisha Summers (12 points).

Davidson also added 14 assists and seven steals on the day.

For head coach Angie Boninsegna, the unselfish nature of her team, on both sides of the ball, is what makes this team tick.

"You know, we've been blessed at Wyoming East to have a lot of unselfish teams," she said. "Skylar is just as happy for 14 assists as she is 29 points. That's her mentality. They really do -- they like a good steal -- they like passing the ball."

No. 2 Wyoming East will take on No. 1 Parkersburg Catholic (18-0) for the Class AA championship on Saturday. The Crusaderettes defeated Williamstown in the other semifinal, 69-42.

Tip-off is slated for 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.