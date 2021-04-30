Musicians blend jazz rhythms across Estonia-Russia border

NARVA, Estonia (AP) — Two jazz musicians have given an unusual concert on the Estonia-Russia border. Estonian guitarist Jaak Sooäär and Russian saxophonist Alexey Kruglov performed on Friday from castles on the opposing banks of the river that separates their countries. The two men combined rhythms on International Jazz Day as an act of friendship, despite the deteriorating relations between Russia and Estonia. For the predominantly Russian-speaking residents of Estonian border city Narva, the concert was a chance to reconnect with their foreign neighbors, albeit through music. The coronavirus pandemic has limited opportunities for cross-border contact. Russia added Estonia to its list of “unfriendly” nations following the expulsion of a Russian diplomat from Estonia.