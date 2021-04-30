Skip to Content

Officials in Switzerland push back at Biden ‘tax haven’ barb

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss authorities are taking issue with comments from U.S. President Joe Biden to Congress that many companies use Switzerland as a tax haven. A spokeswoman for the Swiss Federal department of Finance called such a claim “inappropriate and completely out of date.” She said the Swiss finance minister would address the issue with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Switzerland has long had a reputation as a haven for tax dodgers to squirrel away their money to avoid fiscal authorities abroad. Swiss authorities have been at pains to change the country’s image. 

Associated Press

