Pocahontas receives funding for Exhibition Mine improvements

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The town of Pocahontas was awarded a grant from the Abandoned Mine Lands Economic Revitalization program.

A grant of $379,178 will go toward improvements to the Pocahontas Exhibition Mine. The mine is the only one of its kind in Virginia.

"This latest federal AML Pilot Project grant will advance upgrades to the property, including the addition of a tram stop to increase the site’s accessibility," said Congressman Morgan Griffith. "As a result, the Pocahontas Exhibition Mine will become even more appealing to sightseers and a greater asset to the local economy. Continued support for the project is a boom to the town of Pocahontas and the region’s wider tourism industry."

A tram stop was created at the Exhibition mine, and visitors can now take guided tours on the tram underground.

After the improvements are made, the town of Pocahontas expects to see a 50% increase in ticket sales.

"I am proud to call Pocahontas my hometown and so proud of the opportunities available now and in the near future, not only for our citizens, but also for our many visitors," said Maggie Asbury, Tazewell County Board Northern District Supervisor. "It will be good to see a crowd in this town to take in this piece of Tazewell County history we’ve worked diligently to preserve."