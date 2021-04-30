Police in West Virginia capital city shoot, wound Black man

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The police chief in Charleston, West Virginia, says two of his officers have shot and wounded a Black man who was wielding a knife. The confrontation with the officers Friday afternoon was captured on police body camera video that was shown at a news conference. Charleston’s police chief said at the news conference that 33-year-old Denaul Dickerson of Charleston was shot about five times. He said Dickerson is in a hospital in stable condition. He said detectives and local prosecutors in Kanawha County will review the case. He added tath Dickerson made what he called a “lunging movement” when he was shot.