Princeton area First Responders treated to lunch

Princeton, WV (WVVA) The Rotary Club of Princeton along with the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 628 continued an annual tradition Friday by serving up a delicious lunch to our everyday heroes. A bountiful buffet of barbecue, hot dogs, and a variety of sides and deserts were given out to Princeton area first responders at the Fred Gilbert Center.

Both the Vietnam Veterans and the Rotary Club agree that it's only right to give back to the people who work hard to keep the community safe, and let them know that they're appreciated.