Return to acting proved cathartic for grieving Lauren London

NEW YORK (AP) — Lauren London makes her return to acting in “Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse” and says Michael B. Jordan helped pave the way. London, who was engaged to rapper Nipsey Hussle when he was shot and killed in March 2019, says Jordan reached out gently about starring as his wife in the film, which debuts Friday on Amazon Prime Video. London says the 11 days of shooting proved to be cathartic and gave her some alone time to grieve Hussle’s death. She says now that she’s working again, she’s being deliberate with her projects, and she is grateful to see how many fans still share remembrances about Hussle each day.