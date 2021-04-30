Second cold front brings strong winds and cooler temperatures

Few showers with some mist and drizzle are possible for the early morning hours. Dry air wraps behind the cold front bringing sunny skies by the afternoon. Behind the cold front we are also experiencing very windy conditions and cooler temperatures.

Wind gusts will head to around 40-50MPH this afternoon.

This has warranted a Wind Advisory for northern and western Pocahontas (until 1AM), Summers, Bland, Giles, Tazewell, Wythe, Monroe, Greenbrier and Mercer counties until midnight.

Highs today will be in the upper 50s and 60s.

Lows tonight drop into the 30s again for most. Pocahontas county will be under a Freeze Watch beginning at 12AM May 1 and continuing until 9AM May 1. Patchy frost is possible for some of the area, but winds will still be strong so doesn't look very likely. If worried, not a bad idea to protect plants just in case. Another reminder bring your pets indoors!

High pressure remains throughout the weekend keeping us dry with mostly sunny skies around. Temperatures on Saturday are in the 60s for most. By Sunday highs reach back into the 70s.

Next week we are looking very unsettled with a chance for showers (and some storms) each day next week!