Smuggling operation suspected after 90 found in Texas home

HOUSTON (AP) — Police say more than 90 people were found in a Houston home that investigators suspect was used in a human smuggling operation. Assistant Police Chief Daryn Edwards says authorities initially served a search warrant at the southwest Houston house after someone Thursday night reported a loved one was being held there. Edwards says a special-tactics team entered the house and found a large, huddled group of adults — all but five of them male. Officials ordered coronavirus testing of the individuals in the house after some complained of possible COVID-19 symptoms.