Special Weather Statement until FRI 4:45 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Northwest Pocahontas County

…A LINE OF GUSTY SHOWERS AFFECTING RANDOLPH…NORTHEASTERN

POCAHONTAS…SOUTHEASTERN TAYLOR…SOUTHEASTERN LEWIS…UPSHUR AND

BARBOUR COUNTIES…

At 416 PM EDT, radar indicated gusty showers were located along a

line extending from Grafton to near Rock Cave. Movement was east at

50 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these showers.

Locations impacted include…

Elkins, Buckhannon, Grafton, Philippi, Audra State Park, Belington,

Mill Creek, Dailey, Rock Cave, Beverly, Junior, Durbin, Womelsdorf

(Coalton), Huttonsville, Montrose, Harman, Pheasant Run, Alexander,

Cheat Bridge and Dryfork.

This includes Route 33 between mile markers 15 and 35.