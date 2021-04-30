Special Weather Statement until FRI 9:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Giles County

…Strong Wind Gusts to Impact the Region Through Early Evening…

An area of strong northwest winds will spread across the region

between 5 PM EDT and 8 PM EDT. The area of winds will move

southward out of central and northern Virginia as well as eastern

West Virginia. These strong wind gusts area associated with an

area of showers and thunderstorms that earlier was located across

northern West Virginia, northern Virginia, and the Maryland

panhandle. The showers and thunderstorms dissipated, but the

remnant strong winds and wind gusts have not.

Residents along and near the Interstate 81 corridor and counties

either side from Radford, Blacksburg/Christiansburg to Roanoke to

Lexington/Buena Vista should be prepared for a period of northwest

winds gusting in excess of 40 mph during the next few hours. At

higher elevations, especially above 3000 ft., wind gusts of 50 to

55 mph will be possible through 8 PM EDT.

These strong winds will likely result in scattered power outages

as a result of downed trees and downed power lines. Some roads

could become blocked. High profile vehicles traveling on

Interstate 64 and Interstate 81 as well as Interstate 77 this

evening should use extreme caution and if possible delay travel

through this area until after 8 PM EDT.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or Commercial Radio and

Television for the latest weather information.