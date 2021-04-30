Special Weather Statement until FRI 9:00 PM EDT

Special Weather Statement until FRI 9:00 PM EDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA
Giles County
…Strong Wind Gusts to Impact the Region Through Early Evening…
An area of strong northwest winds will spread across the region
between 5 PM EDT and 8 PM EDT. The area of winds will move
southward out of central and northern Virginia as well as eastern
West Virginia. These strong wind gusts area associated with an
area of showers and thunderstorms that earlier was located across
northern West Virginia, northern Virginia, and the Maryland
panhandle. The showers and thunderstorms dissipated, but the
remnant strong winds and wind gusts have not.
Residents along and near the Interstate 81 corridor and counties
either side from Radford, Blacksburg/Christiansburg to Roanoke to
Lexington/Buena Vista should be prepared for a period of northwest
winds gusting in excess of 40 mph during the next few hours. At
higher elevations, especially above 3000 ft., wind gusts of 50 to
55 mph will be possible through 8 PM EDT.
These strong winds will likely result in scattered power outages
as a result of downed trees and downed power lines. Some roads
could become blocked. High profile vehicles traveling on
Interstate 64 and Interstate 81 as well as Interstate 77 this
evening should use extreme caution and if possible delay travel
through this area until after 8 PM EDT.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or Commercial Radio and
Television for the latest weather information.