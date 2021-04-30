Tazewell I/EDA now official owner of Sunnyside building in Tazewell

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Town of Tazewell I/EDA is now the official owner of the Sunnyside building in downtown Tazewell.

The town plans to turn the property into a short-stay lodging facility. Funds from VCEDA and the CPPD were used to purchase the building. It's a development project the town has been working on for several years.

"We are continuously getting visitors that are coming in," Todd Day, Tazewell Town Manager, said. "Well, those visitors tend to leave because there is nowhere to stay at, so we've been actively seeking hotel/motels for the last five or six years. This is just a start. I think it will be an attraction. I think it'll bring other businesses. It'll be kind of an anchor."

Day said construction on the building will not begin for a couple of years, as the town continues to gather all the funds necessary for the project.