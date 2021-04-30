UN says 125 Europe-bound children rescued off Libyan coast

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations child welfare agency says that a total of 125 Europe-bound children were rescued at sea this week by Libyan authorities off the Mediterranean coast. Most were brought to detention centers. UNICEF added in a statement that the children, fleeing war and poverty across the perilous maritime route to Europe, included 114 unaccompanied minors. UNICEF urged the Libyan authorities to release all children and to put an end to immigration detention. In the years since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ousted and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi, war-torn Libya has emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing Africa and the Middle East.