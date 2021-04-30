US keeps in place mask requirement on planes, transit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is keeping in place a requirement that people wear masks on planes and all other forms of public transit because of COVID-19. The Transportation Security Administration said Friday that the requirement will stay through at least Sept. 13. It had been set to expire May 11. The rule requires people to wear masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 across all transportation networks in the U.S. That includes at airports, on buses and on trains. People under 2 and with certain disabilities are exempt. Penalties for violating the rule start at $250.