US-mediated Lebanon-Israel talks on border at sea to resume

BEIRUT (AP) — The U.S. mediating team says indirect talks between Lebanon and Israel over their disputed maritime border are to resume next week. The talks had stalled since late 2020 over divergent claims by both countries. Resolving the maritime border issue in the area could pave the way for lucrative oil and gas deals on both sides. The talks began in October; they are now to resume next Tuesday. They were the first non-security talks between the two countries, which are technically in a state of war. Israel and Lebanon each claim about 860 square kilometers — or 330 square miles — of the Mediterranean Sea.