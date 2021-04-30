Washington gets Williams replacement, picks OT Sam Cosmi

Washington might have finally found its replacement for former left tackle Trent Williams. The team selected Texas offensive tackle Sam Cosmi with the 51st pick in the draft. Cosmi started the first eight games in 2020 before opting out of the remainder of the season. He could compete right away to start at left tackle. Washington took LSU offensive lineman Saahdiq Charles in the fourth round last year, but injuries derailed his rookie season. The selection of Cosmi fills another need after Washington took Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis in the first round.