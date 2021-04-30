Westbrook posts 31st triple-double, Wizards rout Cavs 122-93

CLEVELAND (AP) — Russell Westbrook posted his 31st triple-double of the season with 15 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Washington Wizards continued their postseason push with a 122-93 rout of the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was Westbrook’s 177th career triple-double, moving him within four of Oscar Robertson’s NBA record. Bradley Beal scored 19 points on 8-for-24 shooting, and Raul Neto had 17 points for Washington, which strengthened its hold on the final play-in tournament spot in the East. Collin Sexton had 22 points and a career-high eight turnovers for Cleveland in his return from a concussion.