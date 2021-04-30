What kind of weather does the first weekend of May have in store?

A cold front is allowing for windy conditions to continue this afternoon, with gust around 35-50 MPH.

These strong wind gust will continue into the evening hours. Be sure to keep outdoor house decorations strapped down and take extra precautions when driving this afternoon and evening.

A WIND ADVISORY remains in effect for Wythe, Bland, Giles, Mercer, Tazewell, Summers, Monroe, and Greenbrier counties until MIDNIGHT.

A WIND ADVISORY remains in effect for western Pocahontas County until SATURDAY AT 1 AM.

We will be chilly Friday night, with lows dropping into the 30s for most. There is a possibility to see patchy frost and even a freeze in some locations. Be sure to bring in or cover up any sensitive plants/vegetation.

A FROST ADVISORY has been issued for Buchanan, McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh, and Fayette counties from 2am to 9am Saturday morning.

A FREEZE WARNING has been issued for Pocahontas County from MIDNIGHT to 9am Saturday morning.

The cold front will drift passed our viewing area tonight, with high pressure building in nicely for the weekend.

Anticipate sunny and dry weather for Saturday, with highs warming into the mid-upper 60s Saturday afternoon. We will be a tad breezy Saturday, but not as windy as we were for Friday.

We will stay clear and dry into Saturday night, with low temperatures falling into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Expect a few more clouds for Sunday, but we will remain dry. We will actually warm back up near average for Sunday as well, with highs returning to the 70s.

We will grow quite unsettled after Sunday, with rain and thunderstorms possible throughout most of the next week.