Wind Advisory from FRI 6:00 AM EDT until SAT 12:00 AM EDT

Wind Advisory from FRI 6:00 AM EDT until SAT 12:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA
Western Greenbrier County
…WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT…
* WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…From the Virginia and North Carolina foothills west
into the mountains, including southeast West Virginia.
* WHEN…Until midnight EDT tonight.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Large
tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&