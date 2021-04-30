Yemeni officials: Land mine kills 3 children near key port

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials say a land mine explosion has killed three children and wounded another three and their mother near the strategic port city of Hodeida. They say the blast took place on Thursday and that the wounded were taken to hospital in critical condition. Unmarked land mines litter Yemen, a war-torn country on the tip of the Arabian Peninsula. They often claim civilian lives. The conflict in Yemen began with the 2014 takeover of the capital of Sanaa by the country’s Iran-backed rebel Houthis. A Saudi-led coalition allied with the exiled government has been fighting the rebels since March 2015.