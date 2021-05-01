Charity, military vessels bring 800-plus migrants to Italy

ROME (AP) — A charity group’s ship is sailing toward a Sicilian port Saturday with 236 migrants who were rescued in the Mediterranean from human traffickers’ boats. Maritime rescue group SOS Mediterranee said a ship it operates, the Ocean Viking, pulled the migrants to safety four days ago from two rubber dinghies. The group said upon instructions from Italian authorities, the Ocean Viking was sailing Saturday to Augusta, Sicily with passengers who included 119 unaccompanied minors. On Lampedusa island, which is closer to northern Africa than to mainland Italy, the mayor said migrants from four boats that needed rescue stepped ashore during the night. They were brought to safety by Italian coast guard and customs police boats.