Four area prospects taken on final day of 2021 NFL Draft

(WVVA) - A handful of college football players from the Two Virginias received that life-changing call on the final Saturday of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Dallas Cowboys selected Marshall offensive lineman Josh Ball with the 138th overall selection.

West Virginia's Tony Fields II will make the short trip over to Cleveland, as the Browns selected the linebacker at 153rd overall in the fifth round. Fields was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and a First Team All-Big 12 selection in his lone season in Morgantown.

Khalil Herbert accumulated more than 1,200 yards at Virginia Tech in 2020. His standout season caught the eyes of the Chicago Bears, who drafted him at 217th overall in the sixth round.

Finally, the University of Charleston's Mike Strachan got scooped up in the seventh and final round by the Indianapolis Colts at 229th overall. The redshirt senior was a First Team All-Mountain East selection in 2018 and 2019 at the Division II level.

West Virginia defensive lineman and Fairmont native, Darius Stills, was not drafted on Saturday. However, he has since signed as an undrafted free agent with the Las Vegas Raiders.