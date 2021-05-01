Freeze Warning until SAT 9:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Southeast Pocahontas County

…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 32 expected.

* WHERE…Southeast Pocahontas and Southeast Webster Counties.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&