Freeze Warning until SAT 9:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

Northwest Pocahontas County

…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING…

…WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED…

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as

low as 29 expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE…Northwest Randolph, Southeast Randolph and Northwest

Pocahontas Counties.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive

vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

