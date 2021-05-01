Freeze Warning until SAT 9:00 AM EDT

Freeze Warning until SAT 9:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
Northwest Pocahontas County
…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING…
…WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED…
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 29 expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 15
to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Northwest Randolph, Southeast Randolph and Northwest
Pocahontas Counties.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
