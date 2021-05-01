Frost Advisory from SAT 2:00 AM EDT until SAT 9:00 AM EDT

Frost Advisory from SAT 2:00 AM EDT until SAT 9:00 AM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
Southeast Raleigh County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia,
northeast Kentucky and central, northeast, northern,
southeast, southern and western West Virginia.
* WHEN…From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&